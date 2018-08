Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - There wasn’t a lot of shower activity on Wednesday, but the sun didn’t make an appearance in most areas until sunset…

Full forecast details here.

My, oh my, what a sunset! Here are a few screen grabs from our web cameras at Burke Lakefront Airport and West Geauga High School in Chesterland:

The summery warmth coming this weekend is appearing to be tempered somewhat by a jet stream reluctant to move too far north:

The result? While warm, the next 6 days shouldn’t be “out-of-control” hot.