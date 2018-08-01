‘Special to me:’ Tiger Woods reflects on last Bridgestone Invitational in Akron

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio-- It's the end of an era at Firestone Country Club.

This year is the last time the golf course in Akron will host the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, a tournament that's brought Tiger Woods so much success over the last decade. Next year, Bridgestone moves to Memphis, Tenn.

"I've always been a fan of this golf course, ever since I first played here in '97," Woods said. "It's always been one of my favorite golf courses on the entire tour and it's unfortunate that it is leaving."

He's appeared in 14 Bridgestone Invitationals and won eight times for total earnings of more than $10.8 million. If he wins again, he will have the most victories at the same venue in PGA Tour history.

On Wednesday, Tiger told reporters the straight-forward course at Firestone, which is rare on the tour, will remain a special place to him.

"The people have always come out and supported this event. It's one of the few tournaments that is kind of a small-town atmosphere," Woods said.

Woods will tee off Thursday morning.