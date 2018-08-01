× Show Info: August 1, 2018

Chippewa Lake Water Ski Team

What are you doing tonight? We found a hidden gem where you can bring the family and watch a water ski show for free! It’s right here in northeast Ohio!

7pm Every Wednesday night in the Summer

Emerald Lake

3196 Clark Mill Road

Norton, OH

www.chippewaskiteam.com

Playhouse Square: Menopause the Musical

Get ready for the ultimate girls night out! Menopause the Musical is at Playhouse Square for a few nights only! Actresses June Lang and Paula Kline-Messner joined us on the show!

www.MenopauseTheMusical.com

The Cleveland Candle Co.

Freshen up your home with the aroma of Lake Erie! That’s one of the many scents you’ll find at Cleveland Candle Company!

2032 West 25th Street

www.fb.com/clevelandcandlecompany

Rito’s Bakery

It’s time to bake with Jim Rito from Rito’s Bakery!

1930 Pearl Rd,

Brunswick, OH 44212

https://www.ritosbakery.com/

Wadsworth Brewing Company

Time now to check out a quaint neighborhood spot with unique craft beers that push flavor boundaries!

126 Main Street

Wadsworth, OH 44281

(330) 475-4935

www.wadsworthbrewingcompany.com

The National Sports Collectors Convention

Big weekend for sports fans! The National Sports Collectors Convention is at the IX Center!

http://nsccshow.com/

Cedar Point

Summer is not over yet! Here come at least four reasons to pile in the care and head to Sandusky!

1 Cedar Point Dr.

Sandusky, OH 44870

https://www.cedarpoint.com/