Show Info: August 1, 2018
Chippewa Lake Water Ski Team
What are you doing tonight? We found a hidden gem where you can bring the family and watch a water ski show for free! It’s right here in northeast Ohio!
7pm Every Wednesday night in the Summer
Emerald Lake
3196 Clark Mill Road
Norton, OH
www.chippewaskiteam.com
Playhouse Square: Menopause the Musical
Get ready for the ultimate girls night out! Menopause the Musical is at Playhouse Square for a few nights only! Actresses June Lang and Paula Kline-Messner joined us on the show!
www.MenopauseTheMusical.com
The Cleveland Candle Co.
Freshen up your home with the aroma of Lake Erie! That’s one of the many scents you’ll find at Cleveland Candle Company!
2032 West 25th Street
www.fb.com/clevelandcandlecompany
Rito’s Bakery
It’s time to bake with Jim Rito from Rito’s Bakery!
1930 Pearl Rd,
Brunswick, OH 44212
https://www.ritosbakery.com/
Wadsworth Brewing Company
Time now to check out a quaint neighborhood spot with unique craft beers that push flavor boundaries!
126 Main Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
(330) 475-4935
www.wadsworthbrewingcompany.com
The National Sports Collectors Convention
Big weekend for sports fans! The National Sports Collectors Convention is at the IX Center!
http://nsccshow.com/
Cedar Point
Summer is not over yet! Here come at least four reasons to pile in the care and head to Sandusky!
1 Cedar Point Dr.
Sandusky, OH 44870
https://www.cedarpoint.com/