Search for dog owner intensifies after cliff rescue

MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio –- A dog is alive thanks to a daring rescue off a steep cliff by first responders in Mentor-on-the-Lake Tuesday.

Now, in the care of the Lake Humane Society in Mentor, this 50 lbs male German Shepherd is in overall good health.

When veterinarian, Dr. Amy Wolfgang conducted her first assessment she said, "He seemed in good condition, considering everything he'd been through. He's definitely a senior dog, so I'd say he's about 12 and he's stiff when he first gets up looks like he may have some arthritis in his hips but, overall he looks like he was well fed."

The dog was first spotted by Susan Lenihan in her neighborhood on the very busy Salida Road around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

"It's a very busy street, like I said. A lot of speeders. He was crossing, almost got hit so I pulled over to see if I could get him."

However, she was unsuccessful.

She says the dog took off running into some brush on a hilltop behind a home; unable to see the cliff, he fell onto the side of the cliff, 15-feet below.

Lynn Hawkins tried to reach the dog. She said he was, "About a foot from the water's edge, and held up by a piece of an old root."

Unable to reach him, the neighbors called 911.

The Mentor Fire Department’s water rescue team was able to grab him and after two hours, put him in a boat to safety.

But now, the community has more questions than answers.

He isn’t neutered and does not have tags, a micro-chip or collar. Is the dog a stray? Or did his owner dump him on the side of the road?

Lenihan said, "I don't want to make assumptions that it's an irresponsible owner, I mean it could be anything. It could be an elderly person who fell and nobody is aware yet."

Dr. Wolfgang adds, "I'm so grateful that there are people in the community that are willing and able to help like that, because who knows how these animals might suffer if they're out there and nobody knows."

The humane society is now pleading with the public -- asking that if anyone recognizes the animal, to give them a call.

The dog will now get neutered and vaccinated, and if the owner does not come forward soon, he will put up for adoption.