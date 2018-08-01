Rito’s Bakery’s Cassata Cake Recipe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sponge Cake

Ingredients:

6 large eggs (room temperature)

1 cup cake flour (or all purpose) sifted

1 cup sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Butter or Vegetable spray a 10”pan

Directions:

Preheat your of to 350 degrees

Place your cracked eggs into your mixer, using your whisk attachment on medium speed add your sugar then increase to high speed (mix approximately 5 minutes or until you get a thick foamy look with a ribboning effect). The ribboning means if you were to pull up the whisk and drag the dripping over the top they would dissipate slowly or you could stick the tip of your finger in the batter and if the droplet hangs onto your finger it is ready to add your flour.

Take your sifted flour (lay down a sheet of parchment paper and sift flour over the top) add it to the batter as well as your vanilla extract, using a spatula fold in your flour gently until your flour is totally incorporated. Lastly pour your batter into a 10” greased pan. The cake can bake for about 25 minutes (check periodically until a total crust has formed on the top).

Baker’s tip when taking cake out of oven place a piece of parchment paper over the top of the cake and place a plate over the top and invert the cake leaving the pan on until cooled to room temperature. This little trick traps in the moisture.



Vanilla or Chocolate Custard

Ingredients:

2/3 cup sugar

¼ cup cornstarch

1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder (omit cocoa if making vanilla custard)

2 ½ cups whole milk

4 large egg yolks

3 tablespoons softened butter

1 teaspoon vanilla

If making vanilla zest of 1 lemon or orange

Directions

Off heat:

1. Sift all dry ingredients into a medium sauce pan, with a whisk mix all ingredients while adding your milk gradually to get ingredients to a smooth lump free consistency.

2. Add your 4 egg yolks (yolks only)

Over medium heat:

3.) While whisking constantly cook until you get bubbling, continue to whisk for approximately 1 minute. Finally mix in your butter and vanilla extract until smooth ( for an extra smooth custard pour through a sieve to eliminate any lumps)

For vanilla add your zest in the last stage

Cover your custard with saran wrap putting the saran wrap right on top of custard to prevent a skin from forming. Refrigerate for 3 hours and it’s ready! (warm custard is great too)