Report: OSU Coach Urban Meyer knew of abuse allegations against assistant in 2015

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A former ESPN football expert claims Ohio State University football Coach Urban Meyer was aware of abuse allegations against former coach Zach Smith back in 2015.

The claims come after Meyer told Big Ten media reporters last week that he was never told anything about the allegations, according to Sports Illustrated. In fact, Meyer said had he known about the allegations, he would have fired Smith in 2015.

Brett McMurphy, in posts on Facebook and Twitter, said that text messages he’s obtained, an exclusive interview with ( Zach’s ex-wife Courtney Smith) and other information show that Meyer knew of the allegations.

McMurphy posted the following:

Zach Smith in May was charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass following a dispute with Courtney Smith.

He was fired by OSU last month after reports that his ex-wife also filed a protective order against him, writing in a sworn document that her ex-husband has stalked and intimidated her.

Zach Smith is the grandson of former Ohio State coach Earle Bruce. He had been on the Buckeyes’ staff since Meyer arrived in 2012, and he previously worked as a graduate assistant under Meyer at Florida.