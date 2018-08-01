× Report: Demi Lovato to leave hospital this week

LOS ANGELES — TMZ reports that pop star Demi Lovato plans to get out of the hospital this week.

Lovato was reportedly hospitalized for an overdose on July 24. TMZ originally reported that, according to law enforcement, the 25-year-old was taken to a Los Angeles hospital for an apparent heroin overdose and was treated with Narcan at her Hollywood Hills home.

Now, according to TMZ, Lovato has stabilized from her overdose and has to make the decision to go – or not to go – to rehab.

Her team is reportedly making plans to send her to a rehabilitation center and want her to either get help or disassociate herself from them.

One of Lovato’s colleagues told TMZ “[Lovato] could die if she doesn’t [go to rehab], and that’s not going to be on my watch that we did nothing.” This colleagues allegedly plans to quit working with Lovato if she doesn’t receive treatment.