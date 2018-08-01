× Person of interest in disappearance, death of Ashtabula woman arrested on child porn charges

ASHTABULA, Ohio– A person of interest in the disappearance and death of a young Ashtabula mother has now been arrested by federal officials on an unrelated matter.

According to federal documents filed in U.S. Court, Jeffrey Stanley was arrested Tuesday and a criminal complaint was filed in federal court alleging he had received child pornography.

According to the indictment, Stanley knowingly received numerous images of children engaged in sexually explicit conduct. This took place between Sept. 4, 2016 and Feb. 22, 2017.

He is due in federal court at 2 p.m. August 7 for a detention hearing. He has been remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals.

He had been in the Ashtabula County jail since last month on a probation violation.

Sheriff Bill Johnson says Stanley is a person of interest in the disappearance and death of his estranged wife, Rand Al Dulaimi. He has not been charged in connection with her death.

Ashtabula Sheriff Bill Johnson, Ashtabula City police, state BCI agents and the FBI, were all looking for Rand Al Dulaimi since July 11.

Deputies searched for the woman in an area near Stanley’s home. Her body was found last Tuesday about a mile from Stanley’s house.

The couple’s two-year-old son is now in the custody of children services.

Al Dulaimi’s family lives overseas. Her sister, Rula, has been trying to obtain an emergency visa to get to the U.S. so she can bury her sister and visit her nephew.

She submitted an application with the U.S. Consulate in Turkey, and included a letter from U.S. Congressman David Joyce, but was denied.

“The embassy is saying they don’t believe I have material reasons to come back to Turkey,” Rula told FOX 8 on Wednesday. “They say I may have the intent to stay past my visa, even though I showed that I pay rent, work, and planned to book a round trip flight. All I want is to bury my sister and be able to see my nephew. I need some compassion.”

Kat Loveland of Ashtabula is working with Rula. She is asking for people to go to her Facebook page StandByRand and click on the links to send letters to elected officials. They are hoping to get support to help Rula get the emergency visa.

Continuing coverage.

41.865053 -80.789809