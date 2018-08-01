× Painesville police looking for missing 17-year-old girl

PAINESVILLE, Ohio — The Painesville Police Department is hoping someone may know the location of a missing teen.

The department posted on its Facebook page that police are trying to locate Maraya Whitehair, 17. Police say Maraya is a runaway juvenile with a warrant out of juvenile probation.

According to police, the teen ran away from her home on Monday, July 30 at around 12:15 p.m.

She is described as 5’8″ and 160 lbs.; Maraya was last seen wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, and black and pink Nike sandals.

If you have information on her whereabouts, you’re asked to please call Painesville police at (440) 392-5840.

