Ohio State places coach Urban Meyer on paid administrative leave

COLUMBUS, Ohio – In the wake of reports that Ohio State Football Coach Urban Meyer allegedly knew about a 2015 assault by an assistant coach, The Ohio State University has placed him on paid administrative leave.

The university says the leave comes as they are investigating the allegations that Meyer was aware that assistant Zach Smith assaulted his wife Courtney in 2015.

In his own statement, also released by Ohio State, Meyer says he agrees with the decision and “that being on leave during this inquiry will facilitate its completion.”

Statement from The Ohio State University:

The university is conducting an investigation into these allegations. During the inquiry, Urban Meyer will be on paid administrative leave. Ryan Day will serve as acting head football coach during the investigation. We are focused on supporting our players and on getting to the truth as expeditiously as possible.

Statement from Urban Meyer:

Gene and I agree that being on leave during this inquiry will facilitate its completion. This allows the team to conduct training camp with minimal distraction. I eagerly look forward to the resolution of this matter.

Courtney Smith gave an interview to Stadium and provided text messages to former ESPN reporter Brett McMurphy between her and Shelley Meyer and with the wives of other Buckeyes coaches. Courtney Smith also provided threatening texts she claims came from her ex-husband.

“Shelley said she was going to have to tell Urban,” Courtney Smith told Stadium. “I said: ‘That’s fine, you should tell Urban.'”

Zach Smith was fired last week after an Ohio court granted a domestic violence protective order to Courtney Smith.

At Big Ten media days, Meyer said he knew of an incident in 2009, and he and Shelley Meyer addressed it with the Smiths. Asked about the 2015 incident alleged by Courtney Smith, Meyer said:

“I can’t say it didn’t happen because I wasn’t there. I was never told about anything and nothing ever came to light. I’ve never had a conversation about it. I know nothing about it. First I heard about that was last night. No, and I asked some people back at the office to call and say what happened and they came back and said they know nothing about it.”