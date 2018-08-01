× New trash, recycling regulations go into effect in Cleveland today

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The city of Cleveland will begin issuing fines Wednesday for residents who fail to follow new trash and recycling regulations.

Starting Aug. 1, they can face a $100 fine.

The city says people can also be fined if they set out their trash containers too early.

Containers can’t be put out earlier than noon the day before trash collection day or left out past noon the day after.

The city says residents who set out construction materials, five or more tires, large quantities of bags or boxes and hazardous waste materials face a $350 fine.