Man wanted in 2017 Cleveland lounge shooting tracked down to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — A man wanted in connection with a deadly lounge shooting in Cleveland has been arrested in Las Vegas.

U.S. Marshals arrested Clarence Bennett Tuesday after conducting hours of surveillance in Las Vegas to confirm his whereabouts. When officers tried to arrest him, he fled on foot and was subdued by a K-9 unit.

Another suspect, Lance Franklin, was arrested earlier this year.

On Aug. 19, 2017, outside Freck’s Lounge, located at East 122nd Street and Superior Avenue, Bennett and Franklin allegedly fired dozens of rounds at Darryl Howard, 45, killing him and injuring at least four others.

Bennett is being transported to Cuyahoga County Jail to face his charges.

