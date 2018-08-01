Knock, knock. Who’s there? Myles Garrett with a signed jersey

CLEVELAND – Browns defensive end Myles Garrett loves his dinosaurs (his Twitter handle is Jurassic Myles 🦖, after all).
Last December, he tweeted out that if anyone gave him a dinosaur that day, he’d personally buy them a #95 jersey (his) and autograph it.
Holy Name student Eric Scalfano decided to give it a shot, and gave the football star a toy dinosaur.
On July 31, Garrett showed up at Eric’s front door with the signed jersey!
After reading Eric’s tweet about the moment he says he’ll never forget, Garrett tweeted him back, saying “Glad I could make your day. Every second is a gift.”
Quite a gift there, Myles! Enjoy the jersey, Eric!
41.499320 -81.694361