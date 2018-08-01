Knock, knock. Who’s there? Myles Garrett with a signed jersey

CLEVELAND – Browns defensive end Myles Garrett loves his dinosaurs (his Twitter handle is Jurassic Myles 🦖, after all).

Last December, he tweeted out that if anyone gave him a dinosaur that day, he’d personally buy them a #95 jersey (his) and autograph it.

Holy Name student Eric Scalfano decided to give it a shot, and gave the football star a toy dinosaur.

On July 31, Garrett showed up at Eric’s front door with the signed jersey!

I gave @MylesLGarrett a toy dinosaur 7 months ago… Today, he personally delivered a signed jersey to my house! 😱 A moment I will never forget. pic.twitter.com/GfdELP3Ooo — Eric Scalfano (@ScalfEric) July 31, 2018

After reading Eric’s tweet about the moment he says he’ll never forget, Garrett tweeted him back, saying “Glad I could make your day. Every second is a gift.”

Quite a gift there, Myles! Enjoy the jersey, Eric!