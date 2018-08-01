I-Team: Full report on death of Aniya Day Garrett still largely hidden

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The FOX 8 I-Team fought for the full report on the death of Aniya Day Garrett, the little girl who was murdered after falling through cracks in the system designed to protect children.

But, most of the report is blacked out -- how child welfare workers handled the case is hidden.

FULL REDACTED REPORT, HERE.

Last week, the Department of Children and Family Services announced changes following the four-year-old's death.

Will house a Deputy Sheriff at the DCFS and will hire 10 additional retired law enforcement officers to assist with investigations. Will hire additional staff to reduce the caseloads carried by staff. The goal is to hire 12 additional case workers within 90 days to bring the overall child-protection specialist staff to 500. Staffing levels will be continuously monitored. Newly hired case workers will be assigned to work with experienced case workers for 6 months before they are permitted to handle cases on their own. Make every effort to include the entire family in case investigations to include interviews with mothers, fathers and children. Work closely with local collaboratives, police, and the community. Restore funding to a collaborative that was cut earlier this year and use geographically – related case assignments where possible. Engage in a series of programs to educate mandated reporters of abuse and neglect (such as day care centers) about their obligations, in accordance with Ohio Revised Code Section 2151.421, to report suspected abuse and neglect immediately, without delay, by phone or in person and then follow with a written report.

Police and paramedics were called to an apartment in Euclid in March for an unresponsive child. The girl, Aniya Day Garrett, had burn marks on her feet and legs, and she appeared emaciated, according to police reports. She was taken to Euclid Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Her mother and her mother’s boyfriend were charged with aggravated murder, murder, permitting child abuse, endangering children and tampering with evidence.

Since her passing, the little girl’s father, Michael Garrett, and community activists have called for changes to the Cuyahoga County Division of Children and Family Services.

**Continuing coverage on this story**