Hall of Fame teen curfew reminder: Canton police say parents could be fined

CANTON, Ohio -- The Canton Police Department is reminding parents and guardians about a curfew in effect during Pro Football Hall of Fame events.

According to a release from police, officers often come across juveniles who are not accompanied by a guardian or responsible adult past permitted times. Police say a violation could mean parents would be subjected to a misdemeanor of the 4th degree and a $160 fine.

Below are details of the curfew, per police:

No minor shall loiter, idle, wander, stroll or play, or be in or on any vehicle, in or upon any public place within the City of Canton between the hours of 11:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m., through Thursday night, and between the hours of 12:30 a.m. and 6:00 a.m., Friday night through Saturday night; provided, however, that the provisions of this section shall not apply to the following: (a) To a minor accompanied by a parent, guardian, custodian or other adult person having custody or control of such minor;

(b) To a minor who is on an emergency errand or specific business or activity directed or permitted by his parent, guardian or other adult person having the care and custody of the minor;

(c) To a minor whose presence is connected with or required by some legitimate employment, trade, profession or occupation;

(d) To a minor attending or returning, within one hour after the conclusion thereof, from any scheduled activity by the Canton Board of Education such as football or basketball games, or from any other special function scheduled by any other church, school or organization, provided that the church, school or organization shall register the event in advance with the Chief of Police or his designate, who shall require such information as is necessary to implement the provisions of this section.

The Hall of Fame Game is Thursday night at 8 p.m. at Tom Benson Stadium.

