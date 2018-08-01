Drugs a suspected factor in rollover crash that killed two

CANAAN TWP., Ohio — Two people died when their SUV hit an embankment and went airborne before rolling several times Tuesday night.

According to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, it happened at 11:36 p.m. on County Road 48 just east of state Route 83 in Canaan Township.

A 2003 Suzuki XL-7 SUV was traveling westbound and went off the north side of the road, hitting an embankment. It then became airborne and rolled multiple times, coming to rest in a hay-field.

Both occupants of the SUV, Shannon J. Wharton Sr., 49, of Burbank, and Erica J. Umstead, 38, of Orrville, were both ejected and died.

Drugs are believed to be a factor in the crash. The crash is still under investigation.