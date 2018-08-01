Dog owner ‘horrified’ after video shows pet being kicked at Michigan Camp Bow Wow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENTWOOD, Mich. - An animal boarder in Michigan is under fire over a video showing an employee intentionally kicking a Newfoundland puppy, according to WXMI.

Kara Nicole posted the video on Facebook Monday night, saying that her puppy, Newton, is the one being kicked at Camp Bow Wow.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the video had over 340,000 views.

Camp Bow Wow in Kentwood did not answer calls from WXMI, but the corporate office did send this statement, saying that the Franchise Owner has been removed and a corporate team is taking over operations:

“Camp Bow Wow has a zero tolerance policy for the behavior that was exhibited at Camp Bow Wow Kentwood. We are shocked and appalled. This situation is being taken very seriously and upon learning of the incident at Camp Bow Wow Kentwood, we at Camp Bow Wow’s Corporate Headquarters immediately began an investigation. The Franchise Owner has been removed from the Camp Bow Wow system and a Corporate Team has taken over operations. The health, safety and wellbeing of all pets is of the utmost importance to Camp Bow Wow.”

- Laurie Windler, Vice President of Operations, Camp Bow Wow

Because of the transition at that location, Camp Bow Wow will not be accepting Day Camp Dogs at Kentwood until August 6. However, the Corporate Team says it's ensuring all Overnight Campers are being well cared for and having a safe experience during this time.

Kent County Animal Control says it's investigating the Camp Bow Wow incident but wouldn't disclose anything further.

Nicole's husband, Brandon, says they never expected this response from the video.

They shared it hoping to make other dog owners think twice about using Camp Bow Wow Kentwood. Now they fear this isn't the first time something like this has happened at that location.

“Some of the comments we were getting...they were sending private messages to my wife, like ‘we’ve tried to complain before, but we don’t have evidence. This is the evidence to show what he does and what he has been doing,” Brandon said.

Brandon says it's hard not to watch the video over and over again.

“The more and more I watch it, the more angry I get. The first time I was like, yeah...I’m mad. The more I watch it, I’m like, it was intentional," Brandon said.

All Camp Bow Wow locations are independently owned and operated franchises.