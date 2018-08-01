Deaths of man, woman in Willoughby Hills being investigated as ‘suspicious’

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio — Police are investigating the deaths of a man and woman in Willoughby Hills.

According to a press release from Willoughby Hills police, officers were called to a home in the 31000 block of Chardon Road for a welfare check.

No lights were on, so officers checked around the house. A man appearing to be dead was seen through a basement window.

All the doors and windows were locked, said police, so officers broke the glass in the rear sliding door. They found a woman dead on the floor in the living room.

The man and woman have been identified as Robert M. Weber, 59. and Betty Weber, 51, both of whom lived in the home.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation were called to assist in the investigation.