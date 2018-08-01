× David’s Fresh Tomato Pasta with Cauliflower, Peas & Pancetta

1 head of cauliflower cut into florets

Salt and pepper to taste (1/2 tsp red pepper flakes optional)

½ lb cherry tomatoes halved

½ c. chopped onions

4 cloves garlic minced

¼ lb pancetta cut into small pieces (1/4-1/2 inch)

1 c. frozen peas thawed

¼ c. plus 3 tbs olive oil

½ c. grated parmigiano reggiano cheese

1 lb penne pasta

Oven 400F

Break up cauliflower into florets and toss with a ¼ c. olive oil. Spread on a baking sheet, season with salt and pepper and roast 20-25 minutes. Florets should be tender and just starting to color.

Start pasta water and follow directions on package.

While pasta water comes to boil, sauté pancetta in a frypan over medium high heat until it just begins to crisp. Remove from pan and set aside. Add a couple tbs olive oil to pan and cook onions until slightly softened, 5 minutes. Add garlic and cook another 2 minutes. Stir in peas and pancetta. Remove from heat.

In a separate frypan or sauté pan over medium high heat, add 1 tbs olive oil, tomatoes cut side down. Season with salt and pepper and cook 2 or 3 minutes.

To assemble dish, toss pasta with cauliflower, onion, peas, pancetta mixture, tomatoes and half of the grated cheese. If the pasta is a little dry, add a few spoonfuls of pasta water. Toss and serve with remaining cheese on side.

