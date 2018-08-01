Comedian’s ‘every parent at Disney’ video goes viral

ORLANDO — If you have ever been to Disney, you might be able to relate to this video.

Comedian John Crist posted video to social media which he calls “every parent at Disney,” showing him at the Happiest Place on Earth.

At one point, Crist passes a kiosk selling Disney memorabilia and points out: “$45 for bedazzled mouse ears?! Baby, you want these or you want to go to college?”

Or, maybe you’ve said this to your kids at some point: “No, you can not have Goofy-shaped chicken nuggets! Sit down; your mother brought ham sandwiches.”

People are loving it. The video has been shared more than 176k times on his Facebook page.

