MEDINA - The Fox 8 I-TEAM obtained Newburgh Heights police body camera video that shows the moment officers arrested an escaped Medina county inmate.

Joshua Bragg was arrested in Newburgh Heights July 22 , a few hours after he escaped.

The 22-year-old was being transferred from the hospital by private ambulance when police say he took off.

Bragg was in the Medina County Jail on a charge of possession of cocaine.

