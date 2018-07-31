Videographer shot and paralyzed, police searching for suspects

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND – The Fox 8 I-Team is working to solve the mystery of the shooting of a videographer who was working on a music video when he was gunned down.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. July 20 near Tacoma and Parkwood in Cleveland. Antonio Lewis, 23, was shot three times while setting up equipment for the video.

“He was working, he was doing his job and this happened,” said Shun Moore, Lewis’ aunt. “He video tapes weddings and was asked by a friend of a friend to do this music video.”

Lewis has been in the hospital since the shooting.

“He is now paralyzed,” Moore said.

Those living near where the shooting took place say the suspects fired numerous shot. Several homes and cars were hit with bullets.

“It seemed like 100 bullets,” said Eban Baker, who lives in the area.

Baker added that one bullet narrowly missed his 8-year-old grandson that was sitting in a car.

Crimestoppers of Cuyahoga County is offering a reward of up to $2500 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of those responsible.

“Please if you know something call, these are very dangerous individuals and we need to get them off the street,” said Richard McIntosh, of Crimestoppers.

If you have any information on the case call CrimeStoppers of Cuyahoga County at 216-252-7463.