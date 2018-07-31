Video: Watch heartwarming moment a family greets military dad after 276 days overseas

ASHTABULA, Ohio — An Ashtabula family is sharing the most heartwarming video of a military father coming home to his two small children after nine months away.

Brittany Slack said her husband Petty Officer 1st Class Michael Slack has been in the military for 12 years. She said he is part of a Port Security Unit, which are responsible for providing the Department of Defense layered defensive protection with both waterside and land side security forces.

She said they deploy every five to seven years.

Most recently, Slack was deployed for 276 days to Guantanomo Bay. He got home Saturday.

Brittany and their children, Landon, 3 and Ellie, 2, did get to talk to him while he was gone.

“We Facetimed a lot when he was overseas, and the kids loved it,” she said.

In her video, Landon and Ellie are seen making welcome home signs for their dad, then arriving at the airport. Next, their dad gets off his plane, and they welcome him home.

Watch the video below for more.