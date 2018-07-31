Video: Man fired after swerving to hit puddles, splash unsuspecting pedestrians

OTTAWA, Canada — A man in Ottawa was fired after being caught on video swerving his van through mud puddles to splash unsuspecting pedestrians on purpose.

The video, which has gone viral, shows the man veering at least three different times to splash people walking on the street.

ABC News reports that after the video went viral, the van was identified as being owned by contracting company Black & McDonald Limited.

The company released the following statement:

Ottawa police are investigating as well.

Read more here.