Tristan Thompson punched Draymond Green after ESPYs: reports

LOS ANGELES– The drama between the Cavs and Warriors turned a bit more physical during an ESPYs after-party.

Tristan Thompson allegedly punched Draymond Green at Los Angeles nightclub Delilah on July 18. It was first reported by gossip site Bossip on Tuesday. Neither player has responded to the reports.

Thompson was ejected and fined after shoving a ball into the Golden State forward’s face during Game 1 of the NBA Finals. The Warriors won, 124-114, and went on to sweep the Cavaliers.

Jason McIntrye, of The Big Lead, confirmed the post-ESPYs altercation. He said Green was attempting to apologize for the incident during the Finals, but Thompson wasn’t interested.

Draymond Green was not the aggressor, he was trying to make peace. Tristan felt embarrassed by the end of the Finals diss moment and just unloaded. Couple players i spoke here in LA/on social media went with, "about time" — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) July 31, 2018

According to Bossip, LeBron James and Kevin Durant broke up the fight.

