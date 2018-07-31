Tristan Thompson punched Draymond Green after ESPYs: reports

Tristan Thompson #13 of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors get involved in a altercation in overtime during Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on May 31, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES– The drama between the Cavs and Warriors turned a bit more physical during an ESPYs after-party.

Tristan Thompson allegedly punched Draymond Green at Los Angeles nightclub Delilah on July 18. It was first reported by gossip site Bossip on Tuesday. Neither player has responded to the reports.

Thompson was ejected and fined after shoving a ball into the Golden State forward’s face during Game 1 of the NBA Finals. The Warriors won, 124-114, and went on to sweep the Cavaliers.

Jason McIntrye, of The Big Lead, confirmed the  post-ESPYs altercation. He said Green was attempting to apologize for the incident during the Finals, but Thompson wasn’t interested.

According to Bossip, LeBron James and Kevin Durant broke up the fight.

