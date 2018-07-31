× Suspect dressed as postal worker shoots man on Cleveland’s east side

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service is investigating a shooting on the city’s east side.

It happened on East 118th Street near Gray Avenue at about 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Cleveland police said a man in a postal uniform pulled out a gun and shot the victim twice in the leg. The suspect fled in a burgundy vehicle, which was later found nearby.

Authorities have not confirmed if the suspect is an employee of the U.S.P.S.

The victim, a 51-year-old man, was taken to University Hospitals in stable condition.