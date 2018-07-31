Someone wants to give Tristan Thompson a parade for punching Draymond Green

CLEVELAND – Ever since reports surfaced that the Cavs Tristan Thompson allegedly punched the Warriors Draymond Green at Los Angeles nightclub Delilah at the ESPY Awards after-party, there’s been quite a bit of reaction.

But none so to the point as a new Facebook event that was posted Tuesday.

Yup, in true Cleveland fashion, someone wants to give Thompson a parade for punching Green.

You may remember that Thompson and Green got into it during the overtime Game 1 of this year’s NBA Finals. Thompson was ejected and fined after shoving a ball into the Golden State forward’s face during Game 1 of the NBA Finals. The Warriors won, 124-114, and went on to sweep the Cavaliers. (OK, that still hurts a bit to see.)

The parade is planned for October 13 (Tristan’s number) at The Q at 3:10 p.m.

The organizer even admits that hey, we’d “all like to punch Draymond in the face so we need to celebrate someone who (probably) did.”

We at Fox 8 are not advocating any violence whatsoever. But the guy just might be on to something: As of late Tuesday evening, 458 people have responded that they’re going. 2-thousand have said they’re interested. And the number was growing.

The altercation was first reported by gossip site Bossip on Tuesday. Neither player has responded to the reports.

