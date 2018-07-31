Smoking ban now in effect at all public housing across nation

A smoking ban is now in effect at all public housing across the nation.

The ban prohibits the use of cigarettes, pipes and cigars within 25 feet of buildings.

The ban was put into place in November of 2016 by former President Barack Obama.

Agencies were given 18 months to comply.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development said the move will save housing agencies $153 million each years in repairs and preventable fires.

Smoking in any area where it is not allowed will be treated as a lease violation.

The Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority is offering brochures to help smokers looking to quit.

More here.