× Show Info: July 31, 2018

Shanti Farms “Hot Summer” Celebration

It’s going to be a hot night in Akron! The Hot Summer Celebration is next Friday, and

we geared up with Bhakta Rizal from Shanti Community Farms!

5:30-8:30p Friday August 10th

Patterson Park Community Center

800 Patterson Avenue, Akron

Tickets: $20

https://shantifarms.org/

Wine Down & Sweets Café

We headed south to Strongsville to spoil your tastebuds!

14785 Pearl Rd.

Strongsville, OH 44136

http://winedownsweetscafe.com/

Great Lakes Science Center – Summer Science Splash

Celebrate what’s left of summer at the Summer Science Splash! Robyn and Emalee joined us from the Great Lakes Science Center!

August 4th & 5th

Great Lakes Science Center

Hands-on activities, science demos and more!

www.GreatScience.com

Included in the price of admission!

Northeast Ohio Family Fun

Back to school can take a huge hit on your wallet. Danielle Weiler from Northeast Ohio Family Fun joined us to ease the pain and help those who can’t afford to purchase all the needed items.

www.northeastohiofamilyfun.com

Dean Supply

Throwing a dinner party can be a lot of work and a lot of money… until now! If you need a gadget, an extra bowl, a dozen forks… This is the place your wallet will love!

3500 Woodland Avenue

Cleveland, OH 44115

www.shopatdean.com

Joann Fabric

The next time you’re in the mood to bake, head to the craft store! Anna Olsen from Joann Fabric inspired us on the show!

www.joann.com

Apex Skin

Tomorrow is the first day of August, and a good reminder that summer isn’t over yet! That’s why Ringaile Sirvaitis shared some skin care tips!

http://www.apexskin.com

The Place – Midwest Spa Show

Save up to sixty percent and turn your backyard into a center of relaxation! Andrea Reedy is the President of The Place!

August 2–5

Hosted by The Place

2377 Medina Rd, Medina Ohio

www.MidWestSpaShow.com

Cleveland Clinic

Dr. Marc always informs us about the best and newest medical treatments!

https://my.clevelandclinic.org/