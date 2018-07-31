Show Info: July 31, 2018
Shanti Farms “Hot Summer” Celebration
It’s going to be a hot night in Akron! The Hot Summer Celebration is next Friday, and
we geared up with Bhakta Rizal from Shanti Community Farms!
5:30-8:30p Friday August 10th
Patterson Park Community Center
800 Patterson Avenue, Akron
Tickets: $20
https://shantifarms.org/
Wine Down & Sweets Café
We headed south to Strongsville to spoil your tastebuds!
14785 Pearl Rd.
Strongsville, OH 44136
http://winedownsweetscafe.com/
Great Lakes Science Center – Summer Science Splash
Celebrate what’s left of summer at the Summer Science Splash! Robyn and Emalee joined us from the Great Lakes Science Center!
August 4th & 5th
Great Lakes Science Center
Hands-on activities, science demos and more!
www.GreatScience.com
Included in the price of admission!
Northeast Ohio Family Fun
Back to school can take a huge hit on your wallet. Danielle Weiler from Northeast Ohio Family Fun joined us to ease the pain and help those who can’t afford to purchase all the needed items.
www.northeastohiofamilyfun.com
Dean Supply
Throwing a dinner party can be a lot of work and a lot of money… until now! If you need a gadget, an extra bowl, a dozen forks… This is the place your wallet will love!
3500 Woodland Avenue
Cleveland, OH 44115
www.shopatdean.com
Joann Fabric
The next time you’re in the mood to bake, head to the craft store! Anna Olsen from Joann Fabric inspired us on the show!
www.joann.com
Apex Skin
Tomorrow is the first day of August, and a good reminder that summer isn’t over yet! That’s why Ringaile Sirvaitis shared some skin care tips!
http://www.apexskin.com
The Place – Midwest Spa Show
Save up to sixty percent and turn your backyard into a center of relaxation! Andrea Reedy is the President of The Place!
August 2–5
Hosted by The Place
2377 Medina Rd, Medina Ohio
www.MidWestSpaShow.com
Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Marc always informs us about the best and newest medical treatments!
https://my.clevelandclinic.org/