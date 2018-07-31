× Shaker Heights releases classroom relocation assignments in the wake of Fernway School fire

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio – In the aftermath of a massively destructive fire at Fernway Elementary School, the Shaker Heights School Board has made some decisions regarding student locations and a calendar for the upcoming year.

In the July 31 Fernway Report that the district emails out, the Board of Education included a PDF with lists of the Fernway classroom locations and a back-to-school calendar. The document will be handed out at a community meeting on August 1.

That meeting will be held in the high school upper cafeteria at 6 p.m. The focus of the meeting will be to answer questions about the opening of the temporary Fernway School, which will be located in other Shaker Heights schools.

Kindergarten classes will be moving to Onaway Elementary. First grade classes will move to Boulevard Elementary. Second through fourth grade classes, as well as special education classrooms, curriculum, administrative and other classes will be held at Woodbury Elementary.

Click here to read the Fernway Meeting Handout with classroom assignments and the August calendar.

The first day of school for students is August 22.

The Fernway fire started July 10th on top of the historic school building, and quickly intensified, devouring the old clock tower and collapsing the roof.

About twenty additional fire departments were needed to help Shaker Heights firefighters shuttle water from more than a quarter of a mile away to the location and put the blaze out.

