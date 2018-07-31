Police look for driver who did donuts in Fremont park

FREMONT, Ohio– Officials in the city of Fremont are looking for the person who vandalized a park over the weekend.

Mayor Danny Sanchez posted video showing a car doing donuts on the new basketball courts at Rodger Young Park.

“These courts have been completely redone to support the youth in our community. We have had several positive events in this park and it is such a shame that someone would want to put a damper on this positivity,” Sanchez wrote on Facebook on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fremont Police Department at 419-332-6464. There is a reward for tips leading to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible.