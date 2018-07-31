× Plan in place to burn off remaining chemical from Akron plant fire

AKRON, Ohio – The Akron Fire Department and Emerald Performance Materials have announced the plan to get rid of the remaining chemical that burned in a huge fire at the plant on July 18.

The building where the fire occurred contained the chemical butadiene. Crews have been working to clean up and restore the building, and have now reached the point where the butadiene needs to be removed.

Experts have told Emerald that the best way to handle the removal is to burn off the rest of the butadiene through a “controlled, tightly monitored process.”

The burn will begin on Wednesday, August 1 at approximately 3 p.m. and will take from 24-48 hours to complete. No evacuations will be necessary, as there are not expected to be any health risks to the public during the controlled burn.

Residents may see smoke coming from the plant during the day, and a glow during the evening hours.

No one was injured during the fire, save for 3 people who were taken to the hospital for coughing symptoms.

