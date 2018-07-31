× Prosecutors: Suspect in fatal hit-skip of Mentor officer tested positive for heroin, fentanyl

MENTOR, Ohio– The man accused of killing Mentor Officer Mathew Mazany in a hit-and-run tested positive for several drugs.

Brian Anthony, 24, appeared in court on Tuesday to ask for a lower bond. It was originally set at $1 million. The judge agreed to reduce it to $750,000, despite the Mazany family’s request.

Anthony is charged with tampering with evidence and leaving the scene of an accident. Prosecutors said more charges are likely, including aggravated vehicular homicide, which would require he serve time in prison, if convicted.

During the hearing, prosecutors said Anthony tested positive for heroin, fentanyl, morphine, codeine and ethanol.

Anthony hit Mazany with his Jeep along Route 2 while the officer was conducting a traffic stop last month, according to police. Investigators found his vehicle at the Mentor Lagoons a few hours later.

