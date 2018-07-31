Live it up while it’s still warm! Here’s a long list of things to do in CLE before summer ends

You know how the seasons go in Cleveland — which means it’s time to squeeze every last second out of summer!

Here’s a list of events and festivals that will get you out and about to enjoy it while it lasts:

August

— Bridgestone Invitational: Aug. 1 to Aug. 5. It’s the last year to catch the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational in Akron before the tournament is moved to Memphis. All of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking are expected to compete in this year’s event, which will be defended by Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama. Ticket info here.

— Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival: Aug. 1 to Aug. 6. The week kicks off with the annual Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 2. This year’s teams are the Baltimore Ravens and the Chicago Bears. The newest members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame include contributor Bobby Beathard, linebacker Robert Brazile, safety Brian Dawkins, guard Jerry Kramer, linebacker Ray Lewis, wide receiver Randy Moss, wide receiver Terrell Owens and linebacker Brian Urlacher. More than 130 Gold Jackets will return to Canton for the week. For a full schedule and to buy tickets, click here.

— Rockin’ on the River: Variety of Fridays and Saturdays through Sept. 1. Bands like Disco Inferno, Ultimate Aldean and E5C4P3 The Journey Tribute are still on tap for the summer at Black River Landing in Lorain. Opening acts begin at 6:15 p.m. and headliners around 8:45 p.m. There is food, drinks, vendors and artisans all for $5 per ticket. More here.

— Summer Science Splash: Aug. 4 to Aug. 5. There will be a full line-up at Great Lakes Science

Center of hands-on activities, science demonstrations and other summer fun for children and adults. Visitors can build their own wind-powered boat, sample liquid nitrogen ice cream, see an explosive Big Science Show along

the harbor and lots more. Tickets here.

— Arts in August, Tremont: Various weekend days from Aug. 4 to Aug. 31. Arts in August are free and held in Tremont’s Lincoln Park. Tremont West partners every year with Ward 3 Councilman Kerry McCormack, LAND Studio and Cleveland Public Theater to present free professional dance, theater and music all month long. More here.

— NASA Free Youth Day: Aug. 13. In partnership with NASA’s Glenn Research Center, there will be a free admission day at Great Lakes Science Center for all youth between the ages of 2 and 12. Visitors can meet NASA experts, pose in lots of photo opps and see demonstrations like the Lift-Off Big Science Show. For more, click here.

— Feast of the Assumption: Aug. 15 to 18. Now in it’s 120th year, the Holy Rosary Church’s Feast is marked with prayer and processions. Then, there’s the food. Meatballs, ravioli, tiramisu and more! And of course, wine!

— Cleveland Oktoberfest: Aug. 31 to Sept. 3. Get your lederhosen and a stein of Paulaner! There’s plenty of authentic German food and music at Northeast Ohio’s largest annual outdoor festival. Make sure you get a good spot at the top of the hour for the life-size glockenspiel.

— Great Lakes Burning River Fest: Aug. 17 and Aug. 18 at the Historic Coast Guard Station on Whiskey Island. There will be three stages of music, scenic views, food vendors and drinks. This year’s headliners include Low Cut Connie, The Speedbumps, DJ Red-I and Candi Fresca. The Burning River Foundation. Held every year since 2001, the fest remembers the 1969 burning of the Cuyahoga River and raises awareness of environmental issues. Proceeds benefit the Burning River Foundation, a local non-profit organization that provides resources for the sustainable future of our waterways. For more, click here.

— Garlic Festival: Aug. 25 and Aug. 26 at historic Shaker Square. The food and music event will be ground zero for all things garlic in the Midwest Great Lakes region. There will be garlic-themed food by local chefs including everything from ice cream to oysters. There will also be a celebrity chef grill-off, live music, cooking demonstrations and wine tastings. More here.

September

— Cleveland Air Show: Sept. 1 to Sept. 3 at Cleveland Burke Lakefront Airport. This Labor Day weekend tradition will include three days of aerial thrills featuring the U.S. Navy Blue Angels. Visitors can also tour aircraft, get food and drinks and take advantage of all the outdoor fun.

— Neocycle: Sept. 7 to Sept. 9 on Cleveland Memorial Shoreway. Admission is free for the nation’s biggest urban cycling festival. More here.

— Cleveland Eats Tri-Culinary Festival: Sept. 15 on Mall B in Downtown Cleveland. Several small plates prepared by the city’s top chefs and restaurants. Will include cooking demonstrations, live music, craft beer, vendors and other activities. More here.