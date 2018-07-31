× Indians acquire outfielder Leonys Martin from Tigers

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Indians acquired center fielder Leonys Martin from the Tigers on Tuesday.

In exchange, Detroit received shortstop prospect Willi Castro. The Tribe also got pitcher Kyle Dowdy in the deal.

Martin is batting .251 this season with nine home runs, 29 RBIs and 45 runs scored. He leads the American League in outfield assists with nine and is second in outfield putouts at 228.

He was on the 10-day disabled list earlier this month with a hamstring strain.

More stories on the Cleveland Indians here