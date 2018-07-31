I-Team: LeBron James excused from jury duty in Summit County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio -- LeBron James was officially excused from jury duty on Tuesday, a courthouse official told the FOX 8 I-Team.

You may remember, the basketball star also showed up for jury duty in August of 2013.

On Monday, James was in Akron for the grand opening of his I Promise School.

He created the school with the LeBron James Family Foundation's "We Are Family" philosophy. The goal is to support students and their families in and out of the classroom.

