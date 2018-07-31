‘Hit him with a vengeance’: Man’s limbs amputated after dog lick leads to blood infection

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST BEND -- A man from West Bend needed multiple amputations after contracting a blood infection from being licked by a dog.

Fox 6 Now reports Greg Manteufel was completely healthy just one month ago.

Then, after contracting what he thought was the flu, he ended up in the emergency room.

"It hit him with a vengeance. Just bruising all over him. Looked like somebody beat him up with a baseball bat," said his wife, Dawn Manteufel.

Blood tests revealed an infection caused by the bacteria capnocytophaga.

Not even a week later, his legs were amputated.

Doctors said the infection was likely caused by being licked by his dog.

"This type of bacteria comes from the saliva of dogs. This infection in his blood triggered a very severe response on his body," said Dr. Silvia Munoz-Price, infectious disease specialist with Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin.

The response caused his blood pressure to drop and circulation in his limbs to decrease quickly.

"We can't wrap our heads around it that all of a sudden, he's 48 years old and been around dogs all of his life... and this happens," said Dawn Manteufel.

Doctors say his case is "simply a fluke."

"More than 99 percent of the people who have dogs will never have this issue. It's just chance," said Dr. Munoz-Price.

