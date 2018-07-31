Fox Recipe Box: Banana Split Sundae Pie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Banana Split Sundae Pie is a recipe that combines fruit and ice cream into the perfect summer treat. Connie Cahill develops recipes with Velvet Ice Cream and she showed Fox 8's Wayne Dawson how easy it is to put this refreshing pie together.

Click here to learn more about Velvet Ice Cream and how you can tour Ye Old Mill and see how the Ohio product is made.

Banana Split Sundae Pie

1 prepared chocolate graham cracker pie shell

1 banana, peeled and thinly sliced

1/2 cup chopped fresh strawberries

1 56-ounce container VELVET Banana Crème Pie Ice Cream, softened

1/3 cup finely chopped walnuts, almonds or pecans

1 aerosol container of REAL whipped cream

Warmed chocolate and caramel ice cream sundae toppings

Place chopped banana and strawberries on graham cracker crust. Spread soften VELVET Banana Crème Pie Ice Cream over fruit. Top with whipped cream and sprinkle with chopped nuts. Place in freezer for 30-45 minutes. To serve, drizzle the warmed sauces over the whipped cream. Cut into pie shapes. Serve 8.

Praline Pecan Caramel Splits

I 56-ounce container VELVET Kentucky Praline Pecan Ice Cream

1/2-3/4 cup praline pecans

4 small bananas, peeled and halved length-wise

1 bottle Caramel ice cream sundae sauce, warmed

1 aerosol container of REAL whipped cream

4 maraschino cherries

In 4 banana split dishes, divide the four bananas, two halves in each. Place two-three small scoops of the VELVET Banana Crème Pie Ice Cream into each dish. Top with warm caramel sauce and sprinkle with praline pecans. Top with whipped cream and a maraschino cherry! Serves 4.