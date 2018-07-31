× Former Barking Spider Tavern gets new life

CLEVELAND– The former home of the Barking Spider Tavern in University Circle will soon have a new purpose.

Plans were announced on Tuesday to open Dave’s Cosmic Subs and Music at the location. Renovations are expected to start within a month with the sub shop, bar and music venue opening later this year.

“It’s my first store with live music,” said owner Dave Lombardy, in a news release. Lombardy’s family had a wholesale food business while he was growing up, but he moved to California to pursue a music career. He opened the first Dave’s Cosmic Subs in Chagrin Falls in 1997. “So it’s come full circle for me.”

The Barking Spider Tavern, operated in an early-1900s carriage house, was a popular spot for live music for more than 30 years. It hosted acts like the Avett Brothers and the Lumineers early in their careers. The tavern closed in 2016.