Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EASTLAKE, Ohio -- The first medical marijuana to be legally grown in Ohio will be planted today.

A local cultivator has the green light from the state to become the first to start growing.

In Eastlake, a plant that used to be a senior center and before that a Nike military site will be the spot where the marijuana will grow.

Buckeye Relief is one of 12 large growers in the state to get licenses to grow the medical marijuana.

The company will begin planting 8,000 to 10,000 seeds Tuesday.

Officials said the city will benefit from the revenue, jobs and ultimately the fact people with 21 different medical diagnoses could see some relief from what is grown there.

The facility is secured with more than 165 cameras and multiple checkpoints.

Continuing coverage here.

41.653936 -81.450392