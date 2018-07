× Cleveland police say man held woman, child at knifepoint

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland police say a man held a woman and child at knifepoint on Addison Road on Tuesday.

It happened following a stabbing; although, it was not clear who was stabbed.

Police say a beanbag shotgun was deployed but was ineffective. The man then took off into a nearby field.

Our crews on the scene report the man has been taken into custody.