Chipotle giving out free guac for National Avocado Day. Here’s how to get it…

What better way to celebrate National Avocado Day than with some free guacamole?

Chipotle on Tuesday is giving away free guac at its U.S. restaurants to celebrate.

Here is how to get the free guac:

Use the 7-digit offer code AVOCADO when placing an online or in-app order to receive FREE Guac on one entrée OR a FREE side of Guac OR a regular order of Chips & Guac with purchase of a burrito, bowl, salad or tacos.

Offer valid on 7/31/18 at participating restaurants in the US.

**More details, HERE**