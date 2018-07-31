Cause of death released for Cleveland officer who passed away after training exercise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- The Cuyhoga County Medical Examiner's Office released the cause of death on Tuesday of Cleveland Police Officer Vu Nguyen.

The 50-year-old collapsed during a training exercise on July 2. He was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center then the Cleveland Clinic before he passed away on July 6.

The medical examiner's office said Nguyen's death was caused by multi-system organ failure during an accident while at work. It was the result of rhabdomyolysis, which is when dead muscle fibers are released into the bloodstream and cause renal failure, and physical exertion with recent dietary supplement use.

According to the medical examiner, Nguyen also had a build up of plaque in his arteries.

Nguyen is remembered as a natural guardian who was meant to be a police officer. He is survived by his wife and their two daughters.

