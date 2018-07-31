Baldwin Wallace University removes theater names after sexual misconduct allegations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEREA, Ohio - Baldwin Wallace University has removed the names of a former professor and a Pulitzer prize-winning author from two theaters on campus, amid allegations the two men engaged in sexual misconduct decades ago.

The two men have been dead for many years, but the school felt the allegations were so serious and disturbing that their names should be scrubbed from the campus.

When longtime Baldwin Wallace theater professor and Berea Summer Theater founder Bill Allman retired in 1998, the university honored him by naming one of theaters in the school's center for performing arts after him.

Bill Allman died in 2005, and 13 years later, Baldwin Wallace says former students have come forward to accuse Allman of sexual misconduct during the 1970's, 80's and 90's.

The university says Allman's close friend, author and playwright John Patrick, who died in 1995, and whose name was on another theater in the performing arts center, is also the target of sexual misconduct allegations.

As a result, the Baldwin Wallace board of trustees has voted to remove their names from the theaters.