VIDEO: Your very first look inside LeBron’s I Promise School in Akron

AKRON, Ohio - LeBron James is calling it “one of the greatest moments (if not the greatest)” of his life.

The basketball star and the LeBron James Family Foundation will open the I Promise School in Akron Monday.

Fox 8 took a tour of the new facility and has the first pictures of it, above.

On Sunday, LeBron tweeted:

“The jitters before the first day of school are real right now!!! Tomorrow is going to be one of the greatest moments (if not the greatest) of my life when we open the # IPROMISE School. This skinny kid from Akron who missed 83 days of school in the 4th grade had big dreams for the kids in Akron to give them everything they could need to find their passion, give back to our community and change the world!! This school is that. The people are that. Akron is that. @ LJFamFoundation we’ve always done it big and it doesn’t get bigger than opening day tomorrow (until the next thing we dream of 🤣) I’m so unbelievably proud and excited to see my kids, my home, and the 330 tomorrow. THANK YOU! Let’s get it. Let’s go”

The LeBron James Family Foundation said the brand new public school, which was established with Akron Public Schools, will have an inaugural class of 240 students.

The school's curriculum will include STEM, and what the foundation calls a "hands-on, problem-based learning focus with LeBron James Family Foundation's "We Are Family" philosophy." The goal is to support students and their families in and out of the classroom.

