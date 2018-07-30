USS Cod Memorial honors 70 lives lost during World War II

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - “My uncle was my mother’s brother. His name is William H. Cuthbertson Jr.”

Phyllis Howell was a young girl when her uncle died aboard the USS Grunion on July 30, 1942. She and her husband traveled to Cleveland from South Carolina to remember him and the 69 others who died that fateful day.

“They gave their lives for us,” said Howell.

On this, the 76th anniversary of the tragedy, a special ceremony was held aboard the USS Cod on Cleveland’s north coast.

The USS Grunion, a submarine identical to the USS Cod, was one of more than four dozen US subs lost to enemy action during World War II.

“They were in American waters. They were in the Barents Sea off the Aleutians and Japan had invaded American territory.” Paul Farace, President of the USS Cod Submarine Memorial says it has special ties to Ohio. “It was the boat that was given to Ohio by the submarine veterans of World War II to remember and it is the least we can do for those who made the ultimate sacrifice.”

A bell tolled and a flower was tossed by an attendee into Lake Erie for each man lost.

A once private tribute, now it has been made public for all to honor and to remember.

Beverly Barr of Cleveland said, “For what these men did is just something that we could ever stop thanking them for.”