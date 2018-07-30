Trump praises Italy’s Conte on immigration

Trump says at the start of his meeting with Italy's Giuseppe Conte at the White House that Italy "has taken a very firm stance on the border." Trump says other European countries should follow Italy's lead on migration issues.Under Conte's new government, Italy has pushed for the European Union to accept tens of thousands of migrants coming across the Mediterranean Sea every year.Trump is noting the U.S. trade deficit with Italy and says he's sure "we'll straighten that out pretty quickly."
Conte thanked Trump for his "warm hospitality." In response, Trump told him "you'll always be treated warmly."