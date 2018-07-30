Sub sandwiches sold in Ohio recalled due to possible Listeria contamination

Lipari Foods, LLC, has issued a voluntary recall of Premo Brand and Fresh Grab turkey and Swiss submarine sandwiches due to potential Listeria contamination.

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, fair or elderly people and those with weakened immune systems.

The products were produced July 17 and distributed to food service and retail stores throughout Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Wisconsin and West Virginia.

No illnesses have been reported to date. The sandwiches began shipping on July 19.

Those who may have purchased the products should not eat them and instead throw them away or return them where purchased.

