Special Delivery: Lake County police, firefighters help deliver 2 babies in 2 months

PERRY VILLAGE, Ohio – Forget hauling bad guys to jail. A local police officer is making his mark bringing new life into the world.

Twice in seven weeks, he and local firefighters helped deliver a baby.

“When I heard the call, I had to stop and think did I hear that right,” Perry Village Sgt. Clint Ovalle, told Fox 8 Monday. “I even asked the dispatcher if she really said a woman in labor.”

Ovalle says he was stunned because just last month, he was called to another delivery.

“In 25 years this never happened and now, in two months, two beautiful baby girls are born,” Ovalle said.

Firefighter Medics also responded to both calls, including the one last Thursday.

“We don’t get these calls that often,” said Firefighter Chris Keyes. “Mom did all the work. She did a great job. When we got their the baby was out. We checked everything out.”

The firefighters said it is a call they won’t forget anytime soon.

“We got there and Mom was smiling, it was a great sight,” said Firefighter Don Wallenfelsz. “We checked the vitals and all was good.”

The first responders say they were surprised to get two special delivery calls in two months.

Kerri and Morris Beverage say they were surprised too. They say their second child wasn’t due until August 8th.

“My last labor went on for many hours so I figured I had time,” Kerri Beverage said.

She soon found out she was wrong.

“This labor went way too quick and we just didn’t have enough time to get to the hospital so I called 911,” said Morris Beverage.

He said the dispatcher, Christopher Newell, helped keep him calm and advised him what to do until help arrived.

“Everyone was just amazing, they were so calm, but they are experienced now,” Newell said with a laugh.

And baby Kaewyn is doing great.

“We are going to take her to the fire department soon,” Kerri Beverage said. “We are very thankful.”