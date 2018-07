Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARREN, Ohio -- Fox 8 is working with Amanda Berry to help reunite missing individuals with their families.

Daysia Taubert was last seen July 11 in Warren, Ohio, near Youngstown.

She left a note saying she was leaving, and no one has heard from her since. She is 13 and 5'4" tall. She weighs about 160 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Trumbull County Sheriff's Office at 330-675-2504.

